Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 24,715 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 14,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,736. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

