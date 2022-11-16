Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

