FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRP opened at GBX 158 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £393.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00.
About FRP Advisory Group
