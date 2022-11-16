FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 158 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £393.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

