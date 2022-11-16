FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,946. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $60,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,581,365 shares of company stock worth $5,274,683. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.