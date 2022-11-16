Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

