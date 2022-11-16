Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.22 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.57). Approximately 28,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 600,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £177.04 million and a PE ratio of 545.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12.

Insider Activity at Funding Circle

Funding Circle Company Profile

In other news, insider Oliver White purchased 129,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £50,649.30 ($59,517.39).

(Get Rating)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.