Future’s (FUTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.20).

Future Price Performance

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,554 ($18.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($46.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,072.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,388.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,661.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Future

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($116,338.50).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

