FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issued By B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.10. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 82.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 61.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 945.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 57.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

