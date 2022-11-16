FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Delcath Systems, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Delcath Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $2.80 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

