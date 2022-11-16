FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

