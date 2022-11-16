FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Issued By William Blair

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science 37 in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNCE. Cowen dropped their price target on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Science 37 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Science 37 during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

