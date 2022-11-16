FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shift4 Payments, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift4 Payments in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

