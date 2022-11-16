FY2022 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Decreased by Cormark

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Shares of DFY opened at C$37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.89. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

