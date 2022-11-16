FY2022 EPS Estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA Decreased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.27). The consensus estimate for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

