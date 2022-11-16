FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.67. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,976,167.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at $395,976,167.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 154,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,227. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

