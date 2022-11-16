FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

RBLX opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

