FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Cut by William Blair

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Real Good Food in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Real Good Food’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,730.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

