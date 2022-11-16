FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.98). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.61 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

