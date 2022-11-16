FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Cut by Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.