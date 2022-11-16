FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Raised by Analyst

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Up 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

TSE SCL opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$799.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$11.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

About Shawcor

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

