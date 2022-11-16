G999 Hits One Day Volume of $9,376.81 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,376.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

