GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

