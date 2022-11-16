GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

