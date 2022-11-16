GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.