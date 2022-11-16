Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 4,122,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

