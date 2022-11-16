Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

GNK opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

