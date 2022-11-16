Gene Liu Sells 136 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $18,342.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,241.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.6 %

TEAM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

