Gene Liu Sells 136 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $18,342.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,241.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TEAM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
