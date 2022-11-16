General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,989,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

