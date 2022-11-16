General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on February 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

