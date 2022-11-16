Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Matthew Fisch Sells 1,334 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.