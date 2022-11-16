Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 15,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,080.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 1,998,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,855. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.