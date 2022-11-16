GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.11. GH Research shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 100 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
GH Research Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
