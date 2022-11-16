GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.01% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

