GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. 6,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,282. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

