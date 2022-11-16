GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $183.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

