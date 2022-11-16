GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

