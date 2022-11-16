GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day moving average is $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.