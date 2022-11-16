GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.62. 6,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,275. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

