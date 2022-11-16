GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.34 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.34 million and $41,861.36 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93353054 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31,008.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

