Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Up 5.1%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 66,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Giga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

