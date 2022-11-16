Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Up 5.1%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 66,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Giga Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.
About Giga Metals
Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.
See Also
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.