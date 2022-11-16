Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $567,481.76 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,481.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,375,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,140,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,470,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,088,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.