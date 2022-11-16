Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $42,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

HVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

