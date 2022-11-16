Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $45,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $603.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

