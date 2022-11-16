Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $30,000 Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IES by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IES by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in IES during the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $661.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

