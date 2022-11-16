Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $38,000 Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.