Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

SMMF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.