Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $200,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $235,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

