Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.