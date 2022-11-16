Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.04. Glencore shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 1,294,230 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.70) to GBX 730 ($8.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.11) to GBX 660 ($7.76) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.58) to GBX 500 ($5.88) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Glencore Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Glencore Dividend Announcement

About Glencore

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

