Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Eric J. Bock Buys 3,000 Shares

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 396,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,885.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Global Business Travel Group

A number of research firms recently commented on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

