Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.9 %

GPN stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 54,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

